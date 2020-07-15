Several Raleigh County Sheriff’s Deputies receive promotions

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department held a special ceremony to promote some of its deputies. Seven deputies were honored on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.

Two were promoted from Deputy to Corporal, two from Corporal to Sergeant, two from Sergeant to Lieutenant, and one from Lieutenant to Captain.

“It’s a lot of responsibility, a lot of people are looking for you to lead them in the department, and it’s something that I guess as a young deputy you work to do and maybe someday go from deputy to corporal to sergeant to lieutenant to maybe someday captain,” Lieutenant Randy White stated.

Tricia Miles was promoted from Lieutenant to Captain. Randall White was promoted from Sergeant to Lieutenant. Raymond Hall was promoted from Sergeant to Lieutenant. Troy Pack was promoted from Corporal to Sergeant. William Acord was promoted from Corporal to Sergeant. Patrick Vance was promoted from Deputy to Corporal. William Ramey was promoted from Deputy to Corporal.

