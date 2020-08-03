Several sections of Bluefield FitRec reopen

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Certain parts of the Bluefield FitRec reopened after being closed due to COVID-19 concerns.

Charles Ridlehuber, the Parks and Recreation Director for the City of Bluefield, said the gymnasium and basketball court reopened to members only on a limited time schedule. There is a 10 person limit inside those facilities.

“There’s some folks that will play early in the morning and they’ll be glad to get back and do that as well. And there are some folks who play during lunch, so we’re trying to accommodate to those groups and our youth as well. There are a couple of evenings where we’ll allow youth,” Ridlehuber said.

Ridlehuber said that is not all that is coming to the FitRec center this month. He said they will be hosting a Learn How to Swim Camp beginning August 10, 2020 for kids. For information on the camp, as well as a full schedule for their activities and hours, check out their website.