Several WVU students face sanctions for not following COVID-19 guidelines

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Three West Virginia University students have hearings scheduled that could result in suspension or expulsion. These students have a history of repeated violations related to COVID-19, reports from an ongoing investigation show.

According to release, there has been an additional 47 students placed on probation for COVID-19 related violations. Student Conduct announced they are processing charges for 20 additional students who will face probation if found responsible.

So far, we have also been able to identify at least 17 more individuals from recent social media posts and tips. These individuals, and others identified as we continue our review, may face sanctions if found responsible. We want to thank those who are sharing tips to our Office and we encourage people to continue to report potential violations.” Carrie Showalter, executive director of the Office of Student Conduct.

WVU President Gordon Gee admonished those students not following safety protocols in off-campus gatherings to the campus and Morgantown communities in a letter on September 2. It came after previous sanctions were announced in WVU’s ongoing efforts to ensure health and safety protocols are being followed.

You can report individuals not following COVID-19 guidelines, by visiting go.wvu.edu/reportcovidviolations. Reports may also be made by calling University Police or submitted anonymously through the LiveSafe app.