Severe weather causes Wyoming County schools to close early

PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Floodwaters took a toll on school starting for students in Wyoming County.

Several schools were dismissed early Monday morning and some after school activities were cancelled because of heavy rains and flooding concerns.

Assistant Superintendent John Henry said their first priority is keeping students and faculty safe, so the board made a decision to allow students to go home early. He said the decision is a group effort to make sure everyone stays safe during severe weather.

“We speak with Mr. Meadows and we try to get the best information that we can. As you know weather can’t always be predicted correctly, but you go with the best information that you have and always air on the side of caution for students and staff,” said Henry.



With more rain in the forecast this week, Henry said the school board will continue working with the 911 Center and monitoring the flood threat.