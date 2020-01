WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) – Main Street in White Sulphur Springs is experiencing a sewage leak.

Dispatchers told 59 News the leak happened on the afternoon of Sunday, January 5, 2020. It is unclear what is causing the leak at this time.

While details are limited, dispatchers assure the spill is not causing any road closures, and someone with the city is responding.

Stay with 59 News for more details on this story.