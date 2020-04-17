Sex abuse arrest made in Mercer County

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Deputies with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department arrested a Princeton man on Friday, April 17, 2020. Jimmy D. Lawrence, 44, is charged with First Degree Sexual Abuse.

The victim in the case was a child who is under the age of 12. The arrest was made by deputies who received assistance from the U.S. Marshal Service Fugitive Task Force.

No other information about the crime was released. This is due to the nature of the crime.

The investigation is being handled by the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department’s Criminal Investigation Bureau and the Mercer County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office’s Crimes Against Children Unit.