Sexual assault trial of former Marshall student continues

Joseph Chase Hardin is accused of sexually assaulting two 18-year-old women back in 2018 while he was a Marshall student and we’re expecting to hear more from his accusers on the witness stand today.

Yesterday, jurors heard some testimony from one of Hardin’s accusers.

She says she met Hardin at church and communicated back and forth with him via text and Snapchat.

She did not get into the details of the alleged assault — that’s expected to happen today.

Hardin sat through yesterday afternoon’s testimony with no visible reaction to what his accuser said.

Both the prosecution and defense made their open arguments as well.

“Things changed rather rapidly and abruptly, from the defendant and (muted) doing consensual sexual acts to something that (muted) didn’t consent to, to something that the defendant forced upon her.” Cabell County prosecutor

“They both voluntarily, admittedly, consensually take off all their clothes. They both admittedly, consually, voluntarily get in the back of the seat.” Hardin’s defense attorney

Hardin is charged with four counts of second degreee sexual assault and his trial will continue at 9 a.m.