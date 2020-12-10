Shade Tree Car Club holds Santa Claus photo op event

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — If you haven’t taken a picture with Santa Claus yet, there is still a chance!

The Shade Tree Car Club will hold an event Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, called Hot Rodding Santa Claus. Santa will drive in to the Raleigh Mall on his 1923 Ford T Bucket. Families can take pictures with him, while keeping their distance and being safe. There will also be an ornament decorating event for the kids!

Stephanie French is the treasurer for the organization. She told 59News the event will have something for everyone.

“You can come, you can bring your children, or your fur babies. We’ll also be having ornaments done. West Virginia Job Corp will be with us and making ornaments with the children. We will also have a hot chocolate station,” French said.

If you would like to take a picture with Santa, it will cost $5 for a picture on your cell phone and $10 for a professional picture. All proceeds will be donated to the Raleigh County Humane Society and Bower’s Hospice House.