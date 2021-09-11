Shade Tree Car Club hosts a remembrance car show

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The Shade Tree Car Club hosted a very special car show Saturday, September 11, 2021, in Beckley. Organizers said one of their own passed away a few months ago.

Charlie Rogers was a part of the Shaded Tree car club. His grandson Nick Martin came all the way to Beckley from Colorado to participate.

“It means a lot, it’s kinda crazy to see the amount of people come out here and do that and all the people that love and support him on what he did and to have people out here doing what he loved to do,” Martin said.

The car show was held at the Sheets Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram dealership in Beckley.