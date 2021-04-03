Shade Tree Car Club hosts first car show of 2021 season

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The Easter bunny made an early appearance in Beckley on Saturday, April 3, 2021!

The Shade Tree Car Club hosted their first car show for the season, Easter style. People came out to the Harvey’s Plaza Mall in Beckley to look at vintage cars. And they could bring their kids!

The club also hosted an Easter egg hunt for local children, with an appearance from the Easter Bunny.

“The children really are our future. So we have this show to help children, with health needs and we also want to give back to our community with the children,” said Stephanie French, the Secretary and Treasurer of the car club.

There was also many opportunities for children to win Easter baskets and other prizes. All proceeds of the event went to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.