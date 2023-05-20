SHADY SPRING, WV (WVNS) — A local star baseball and basketball player signed his National Letter of Intent to continue his playing days on the diamond.

On Friday, May 19, 2023, Cameron Manns, a senior at Shady Spring High School, signed to play baseball at Fairmont State. Manns said he will reprise his role as a pitcher in his college career.

He said getting to continue to play the sport he loves close to home is something he really appreciates.

“Yea it’s an amazing feeling playing in your hometown, in your home state. It’s just a great opportunity and I’m thankful they gave me an opportunity to do so,” Manns said.

Manns plans to study business and marketing, and when asked about his future career plans, he said “the job’s not finished.”