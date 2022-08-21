DANEILS, WV (WVNS) — Shady Spring High School baseball players and supporters took a break from the diamond and headed on out to the golf course for their annual golf tournament on Sunday, August 21, 2022.

The Tournament was held at The Resort at Glade Springs on the Cobb course. Participants played a round of golf and had the opportunity to participate in a silent auction where they could bid on things like a set of WVU Football Tickets. Shady Spring Baseball Head Coach Jordan Meadows said the money raised at this event helps the team with a few different things.

“It’s a big help, you’ve got the guys in the community who are helping us out every year, you have the Little Generals you have the Chick-fil-A’s stuff like that but then John Tabit has been the tournament sponsor the last two years, he has been a big help,” Meadows said. “This takes care of uniforms, this takes care of trips like this year we are planning on going to Myrtle Beach.”

Meadows said this is also a great way to get more of the community involved in the program.