SHADY SPRING, WV (WVNS) — Renovations and expansion began around a month ago at one Raleigh County elementary school, and progress is steadily moving along.

The expansion to Shady Spring Elementary will add a new dedicated gym, new playgrounds, along with classrooms for STEM and art classes.

The renovation will expand the kitchen, turn the current gym into a full-time cafeteria and change the layout of several current classrooms.

Shady Spring principal Melanie Morrison said everyone can not wait to see the project finished.

“I think our parents are very excited to have, we have a wonderful creation station now so the thoughts of having a brand new one and everything updated,” said Morrison. “Already, we’re seeing the excitement for kids. They’re really excited for the new playgrounds we’re going to have and just the dedicated space to gym.”

This project is the first phase of updating the school, which will take several years to complete.

The phase is expected to be finished winter of 2024.