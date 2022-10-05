RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– Shady Spring High’s Future Farmers of America is selling tickets for a bingo fundraiser.

FFA volunteers said on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, that the bingo games fund the Shady Spring FFA, which gives students hands-on learning in farming and agriculture. The money will help to pay for FFA members to attend competitions and events around the state.

The last bingo game was in March of 2022.

FFA supports students in a variety of ways, FFA volunteer Sharon Owens said.

“It teaches more than just agriculture,” Owens explained. “It teaches career development. It teaches them how to compete, public speaking. There’s so many more lessons that they learn.”

Shady Spring FFA members and teachers are selling tickets for the Nov. 5, 2022, bingo games

It starts at 6 p.m. at Shady Spring High School.

Owens said the famous Shady BBQ will be at the school.

A half-and-half draw and a silent auction are also planned.