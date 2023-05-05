SHADY SPRING, WV (WVNS) — The Shady Spring High School Archery Club State Champions were recognized in Raleigh County.

The state champs were honored with a ceremony at Shady Spring High School on Friday, May 5, 2023.

Commissioners with the Raleigh County Commission were also there to celebrate with the team, handing out certificates to commemorate their accomplishments.

For senior Autumn Canada, it’s a special feeling to go out on top with Head Coach William York.

“It’s icing on the cake for me because he was my coach throughout all of middle school and the beginning of high school, and then I come back my senior year and he’s back, so it’s pretty great for me,” said Canada.

The team will now compete in the national tournament in Kentucky later this month.