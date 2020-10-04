Shady Spring High School closed for deep cleaning

SHADY SPRING, WV (WVNS)– In a voicemail to parents, Shady Spring High School Principal announces the school is closed on Monday, Oct. 5 and Tuesday, Oct. 6.

In the voicemail, Principal Maryanne Foster said they have a number of students and teachers in quarantine. She added the school will undergo deep cleaning over the next two days. They hope to have students back in classes by Wednesday, Oct. 7.

Students will be learning remotely on Monday and Tuesday. Foster said there will be another announcement made on Tuesday about the status of Shady Spring High School.

