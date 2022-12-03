SHADY SPRING, WV (WVNS) — With football finally over, basketball season is officially upon us and a local yearly event signaled the tip-off of the new season.

Shady Spring High School hosted its annual Little General/C. Adam Toney Basketball Showcase, inviting schools from throughout Southern West Virginia to come and play.

The event serves as a helpful warm-up for the schools, giving players their first live game experience before the season officially gets underway.

The event also gives teams the chance to see where they stack up against their competition.

“Yeah, this helps us understand where we need to get to, like for the top teams that have already played, such as Shady, GW, Parksburg South, Charleston, so we get to watch them play and then just relate to ours and see how much more improvement we have to do by the time the season comes,” said Adam Seams, point guard for Greenbrier East.

Local teams participating in the showcase were Woodrow Wilson, Greater Beckley Christian, Greenbrier East, Shady Spring, and others.