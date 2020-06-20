Shady Spring High School player to represent Raleigh County in West Virginia softball classic

SHADY SPRING, WV (WVNS)– The Mountain State’s top high school softball players will be taking the field in Cabell County on Wednesday, June 24 for the first ever West Virginia High School and College Softball Classic.

Shady Spring High School’s own Olivia Barnett will represent Raleigh County in the College Prospect Game. She said she’s eager to get back on the field after the 2020 season was cancelled due to COVID-19.

“It’s going to be so exciting,” Barnett said. “I love softball it’s my favorite sport and every time I get out on that field I always get the same lucky go happy feeling and I’m just always excited and this one is going to be really nice.”

The College Prospect game starts at 5 p.m. and the senior all-star game will be at 7 p.m at the Ona Little League field.

They will also hold a senior night event in between the games to honor all of the seniors playing.