Shady Spring High School students collect donations for Christmas market

SHADY SPRING, WV (WVNS) – Shady Spring High School students are making family’s holidays extra merry and bright by collecting donations from the community for their Christmas Market.

Members of the student council program, led by president Robert Coleman and vice president Jill Mitchell, spent Tuesday afternoon folding clothes, organizing toys, and collecting Christmas Market donations from people around town.

“The Christmas Market is a donation base exchange where we take donations in from the community and hand them out to people in need,” Coleman said. “We really feel strongly about the people that we give this out to.”

They have also been spreading the word to classmates, parents, and teachers in the hallways and other buildings.

“We ask our students first, we ask them to bring out their clothes and clean out their closets because I know once a year, I clean out my closet and I have bags upon bags of clothes,” Mitchell said.

“We’ve collected donations from our elementary school, as well as faculty and staff from the local high school,” Coleman added.

Hygiene products, shoes, dress shirts, and jeans, even the smallest donation will go a long way thanks to a group of students who strive to make a difference.

“Not everyone is in the same situation we’re in,” Coleman said. “There are people out there that struggle and we know that and its part of our job as a community to come together and make sure everyone is in good standing.”

The Christmas Market will take place on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. in Shady Spring High School’s cafeteria. There will also be free pictures with Santa Clause and refreshments.

If you would like to make a donation, but missed Tuesday’s event, you can arrange a drop off at the school with Coleman by calling him at (276) 578-8825. People can also contact Mitchell at (304)578-8825.