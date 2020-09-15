Shady Spring High School will hold virtual Homecoming Parade

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Shady Spring High School_1513953869785.jpg.jpg

SHADY SPRING, WV (WVNS) — The Shady Spring High School Homecoming Parade will be virtual this year.

This year will mark the 60th year of the parade. According to a Facebook post by the school, they cannot continue their annual tradition due to COVID-19 concerns. Instead, the school will be holding a virtual homecoming parade. The parade will take place on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020 at 4 p.m. It will be broadcast on social media and on their website.

People can send in photos of themselves dressed in their favorite blue and gold gear to be featured during the parade. Post the photos using #sshchoco2020 by Tuesday, Sept. 22, at 12 p.m. to be part of the virtual parade.

LATEST POSTS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News