Shady Spring High School will hold virtual Homecoming Parade

SHADY SPRING, WV (WVNS) — The Shady Spring High School Homecoming Parade will be virtual this year.

This year will mark the 60th year of the parade. According to a Facebook post by the school, they cannot continue their annual tradition due to COVID-19 concerns. Instead, the school will be holding a virtual homecoming parade. The parade will take place on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020 at 4 p.m. It will be broadcast on social media and on their website.

People can send in photos of themselves dressed in their favorite blue and gold gear to be featured during the parade. Post the photos using #sshchoco2020 by Tuesday, Sept. 22, at 12 p.m. to be part of the virtual parade.

