Shady Spring Middle School announces picture day for students on the virtual only curriculum

SHADY SPRING, WV (WVNS) — A schedule was released by administrators at Shady Spring Middle School to allow virtual students get pictures taken. The dates will be Sept. 22 and 23 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 22 – Students with last names from A-K

Wednesday, Sept. 23 – Student with last names from L-Z

The drop off location for students will be at the door for the boys side of the gym. Once the child is dropped off, parents or guardians are asked to pull forward to the girls side gym doors to pick them up. Children must wear a mask to enter the building.

A make-up day will be scheduled for students who are unable to get their picture taken on the scheduled day.