Shady Spring Middle School principal films uplifting music video for students home during pandemic

SHADY SPRING, WV (WVNS) – A Raleigh County principal made her school the set of her own music video.

Tammy Mills is the Principal at Shady Spring Middle School. She woke up missing her students a lot on Friday, April 24, 2020. So, she sent a positive message to them through song.

Mills filmed a two minute long music video of her lip syncing through hallways and classrooms to inspirational tunes like The Remembrandt’s, ‘I’ll be there for you,’ and ‘Don’t worry be happy’ by Bobby McFerrin.

“I wanted to make the music video for my students because I truly do miss them,” Mills explained. “I think this a challenging time for them and their families, and I just wanted to uplift their spirits a little bit and make everyone smile.”

The video was posted to the Shady Spring Middle School Facebook page over the weekend.

Mills also wants to thank her teachers and staff for continuing to provide lessons from home during the pandemic.