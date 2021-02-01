Shady Spring Middle School teacher receives grant to help with STEM

SHADY SPRING, WV (WVNS) — A teacher in Raleigh County received a grant to help teach students about STEM.

Elizabeth McDaniel works at Shady Spring Middle School. She received a $900 grant for the wa-ter taking for granted project. This will allow her to get the equipment needed to teach her students while social distancing.

“We are going to trace some ground water contaminates, the kids are going to build their own water filters, they are going to write grants that they will base their water filters off is it efficient, is it cost effective,” McDaniel said.

McDaniel said she looks forward to seeing the creativity from her students with these projects and everyone working together to come up with ideas.