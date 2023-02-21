BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Shady Spring Public Service District customers could see a rate increase later in 2023, according to statements made during the regular meeting of the Raleigh County Commission on Tuesday, February 21, 2023.

Representatives of Shady Spring PSD told Raleigh County Commission the increase is necessary for operations, especially since new construction is taking place in Shady Spring. They said there has also been an unprecedented rise in operating costs in recent months.

“This last year, in my 30 some year working for this, I’ve never seen the increases in costs associated, going to utilities,” said Michael Griffith, a certified public accountant who represented Shady Spring PSD.

If the Commission approves the rate increase, the final amount will be around $5.24 each month for the average user, said PSD representatives. The cost would be added in phases to customers’ bills.

“The first, Phase One, would be $1.78,” said Raleigh County Commission President Dave Tolliver, after the hearing. “Shady Spring PSD has one of the lowest rates of any PSD in the state.”

Raleigh County Commission will hear the rate request at a public meeting on April 6, 2023.