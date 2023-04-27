Shady Spring, WV (WVNS) — A Shady Spring High School athlete is running towards college as he signs his letter of intent to extend his athletic career.

Garrett Hatcher signed the dotted line on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at Shady Spring High School to join the track and field team at Concord University. Hatcher is the third Shady Spring High School track athlete to sign at Concord this year. He said he has only been running for seven years.

“I like being able to push myself and push my limits on how far I can go and I apply that to not only sports but just life in general. I like the outdoors too so that also gives me a chance to run trails and stuff like that,” Hatcher said.

Hatcher plans to study history in the fall.