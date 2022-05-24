SHADY SPRING, WV (WVNS) — The Shady Spring Tiger softball team headed to the State Tournament with a roaring crowd supporting them.

The Tigers are headed to States for the first time in 10 years. Head Coach Donald Barnett said his team proved a lot of people wrong this season, winning games people did not think they could. The Tigers hope to keep that streak alive on Wednesday, May 25, when they step out on the diamond and face off against Winfield in the second AA game.

“We play the second game morning session and depending on how that goes will determine when we play next so we are going to get after it,” Barnett said.

David Lawson, the dad of Mallie Lawson who plays third base for the Tigers said he is so proud of this group of girls and all they have accomplished this season.

“Just to watch these girls and see what a positive attitude they’ve had the entire year and how hard they have worked we are just super excited,” Lawson said.

The Midland Trail Patriots are also representing Southern West Virginia in single A. They face off against Wahama. They will play 30 minutes after the first game ends, which starts at 9:45 A.M. on Wednesday, May 25, at The Rock Field A.