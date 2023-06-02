SHADY SPRING, WV (WVNS) — The Shady Spring Tigers were given a heroes’ send-off on Friday, June 2, 2023, as the team left the high school campus to head to Go Mart Ball Park in Charleston for the Boys Baseball State Tournament.

It’s the second back-to-back tournament for the team.

Parents and students lined up on campus in Raleigh County to cheer the team on and send them off for their big game.

Beaver Volunteer Fire Department and Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department officers showed up to support players and to guide a fans’ motorcade which followed the team’s bus.

“It’s a great feeling, you know, for everybody to come out and support us,” said player Cameron Manns. “It’s some of our seniors’ last ride to Charleston. It’s going to be a great experience. I can’t wait. If we play our best ball, we should come out victorious.”

Seven seniors are playing on the team and were graduates as of Friday, June 2, 2023, though they were not attending the graduation ceremony.