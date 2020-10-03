Shady Tree Car Club hosts car show fundraiser

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)- The Shady Tree Car Club held a car show in Beckley to raise campaign funds for a local Magistrate Candidate. The show helped raise money for Stephanie French’s campaign.

French said she’s running for Raleigh County Magistrate. French told 59News they also took in donations for Jackie Withrow Hospital as well. She said they’re excited to be able to hold this event in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“People that come, you get to see them and get to know them and you love them. They get to become your car show family. Our car show community and family is so big and you look forward to seeing people,” French said.

Local business The Chicken Shack supplied food for the car show.