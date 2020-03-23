Sheetz announces several changes in response to COVID-19

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Sheetz_1553617163084-794298030.jpg

ALTOONA, PA (WVNS) — Sheetz announced several changes to in-store operations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Self-serve coffee is now suspended. People can use the touch-screen to order or ask an employee for help. Self-serve beverages are also suspended. That includes fountain drinks, fresh brewed tea, frozen rinks, and F’Real milkshakes.

Sheetz also discontinued availability of self-serve bakery items, such as doughnuts and muffins.

The company is also enhancing routine daily cleaning procedures with a focus on high-touch surface areas, like gas pumps.

“Sheetz is doing everything we can to prioritize the health and well-being of our team members, customers and the communities we serve as the situation around COVID-19 continues to evolve,” said Travis Sheetz, President & COO of Sheetz, Inc. “These changes are in the best interest of our customers and employees as we remain a vital resource for our communities.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News