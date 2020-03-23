Sheetz announces several changes in response to COVID-19

ALTOONA, PA (WVNS) — Sheetz announced several changes to in-store operations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Self-serve coffee is now suspended. People can use the touch-screen to order or ask an employee for help. Self-serve beverages are also suspended. That includes fountain drinks, fresh brewed tea, frozen rinks, and F’Real milkshakes.

Sheetz also discontinued availability of self-serve bakery items, such as doughnuts and muffins.

The company is also enhancing routine daily cleaning procedures with a focus on high-touch surface areas, like gas pumps.

“Sheetz is doing everything we can to prioritize the health and well-being of our team members, customers and the communities we serve as the situation around COVID-19 continues to evolve,” said Travis Sheetz, President & COO of Sheetz, Inc. “These changes are in the best interest of our customers and employees as we remain a vital resource for our communities.”