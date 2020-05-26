Sheetz employee in Mt. Hope tests positive for COVID-19

MT. HOPE, WV (WVNS) — An employee at Sheetz in Mt. Hope tested positive for COIVD-19. The positive case was confirmed Monday, May 25, 2020.

Nick Ruffner, PR Manager at Sheetz, released the following statement:

“Sheetz was informed this morning that an employee at our store location on Robert C. Byrd Drive in Mt. Hope, WV, has tested positive for COVID-19. This employee last worked at this store location on May 20, 2020. Our top priority is the health and wellness of our customers and employees. Because of this positive test, this store location was immediately closed and is being professionally deep cleaned, sanitized and disinfected before it will reopen. Our gas pumps are also being sanitized and cleaned. We are taking an abundantly cautious approach, working with all employees who may have had close contact with this employee and exceeding all sanitization guidelines. All employees will be fully paid while this store remains closed. We apologize for the inconvenience caused by this closure and will continue to prioritize the well-being of our customers and employees as we join the nation in navigating this unprecedented health crisis.” Nick Ruffner, PR Manager at Sheetz

West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 15 cases of COVID-19 in Raleigh County, of those 10 cases are active.