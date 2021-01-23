Shelter-In-Place lifted at Bluefield College

BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS)– A shelter-in-place was lifted at Bluefield College.

Director of Public Relations Rebecca Kasey said on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021 a shelter-in-place was put in effect on campus after a threat of an armed individual. The campus received the threat through a digital platform. The shelter-in-place protocol was sent to the campus community around 12 p.m. on Saturday.

Bluefield West Virginia Police, and Bluefield Virginia Police investigated the campus and found no threat. Around 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 23, 2021 the shelter-in-place protocol was lifted.

Kelly said the purpose of a shelter-in-place alert on campus is to limit human exposure to a life-threatening, hostile, or hazardous situation.