Shepherd’s Center Greenbrier Valley looking for volunteers

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — The Shepherd’s Center Greenbrier Valley prepares meals to give to the elderly.

Teresa Bostic is the Director of the Shepherd’s Center. Bostic said they are currently looking for people to volunteer. She said it is important for people to volunteer because this will give seniors human interaction that some may not have because of the pandemic.

“But we could not do what we do without our volunteers, and particularity cooking the food, we have people that deliver the food,” Bostic said.

They are also be taking food donations. If you are interested in volunteering or donating food, you can visit their website or you can call them at 304-645-4196 or email at greenbriershepherdscenter@gmail.com