Sheriff: Big Game leads to more DUI arrests

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — The Big Game comes around just once a year. Many people spend their sports filled day with friends, food, and alcohol.

Mike Fridley is the Sheriff in Fayette County. He said the day of the Big Game typically leads to an increase in DUI arrests.

“The smartest thing is, if you’re going to drink, don’t drive,” Fridley said. “It’s a lot cheaper to get a ride with a taxi or Uber or with a friend than what it would cost if you got caught drinking and driving.”

He said the consequences for driving under the influence vary in severity. The first offense includes jail time of 24 hours to six months, and a possible fine of up to $500. He said with a second offense, a misdemeanor, you are looking at anywhere from two days to six months in jail and a fine up to $1,000. The third offense is a felony. Fridley said you will serve anywhere from one to three years in jail with a potential fine of $3,000 to $5,000.

“If you want to fight it, then you have to pay lawyer fees and it’s going to cost you a lot of money to try to fight a DUI arrest,” Fridley said.

Fridley said the Highway Safety Program allows his department to put more deputies on the road during nights where there could be more people driving under the influence, Fridley said not only could you hurt yourself driving while under the influence, you could also hurt someone else.

“We don’t want to go knock on somebody’s door because of your ignorance of drinking and driving and telling someone that their loved one was killed by a person that’s driving under the influence of alcohol,” Fridley said.