Sheriff’s office holds Church Safety Summit

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — Members of local churches learned how to protect themselves.

The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office held a Church Safety Summit at Destiny Outreach Ministries on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. Deputies taught people to how to defend themselves and answered questions about security.

Lt. Jonathan Hankins told 59News he teaches people how to become hard targets in the event of a shooting.

“Don’t become a soft target. That’s what we teach people. Don’t let someone come in a execute you. Don’t be that soft target. Be that hard target, someone that is hard to kill,” Hankins explained.

Hankins also said they have now taught this course for more than 3, 000 people within the last three years.

