Shoe donations needed for kids in southern West Virginia

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — As students return to school, a local organization continues to receive many calls for help. The United Way of Southern West Virginia is getting calls for children in need of shoes. The Equal Footing Shoe Fund provides new athletic-style shoes to children.

Executive Director Trena Dacal said the biggest need is for young kids since they grow out of shoes so fast.

“What we know is on average children from the ages of 4-8 will out grow a pair of shoes twice a year,” Dacal said. “And families that are on tight budgets that receive clothing vouchers that money has to be spent by October 31st, so to replace shoes is a hardship on their budget in January, February or later on in the year.”

Referrals for the program are given to the United Way by teachers and counselors at local schools. If you would like to donate to the fund, you can contact United Way of Southern West Virginia.