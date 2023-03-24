BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A Charleston man will serve 15 years to life behind bars for the shooting of an Oak Hill man at Hargrove Street Apartments on June 2, 2022.

Andrew Miller, 32, was convicted Thursday, for malicious wounding, illegal firearm possession and wanton endangerment, charges all stemming from the shooting of Anthony Goard at Hargrove Street Apartment Complex in Beckley.

On Friday, March 24, 2023, Miller fired his court-appointed attorney and represented himself at a sentencing hearing.

Raleigh County Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Brian Parsons argued Miller is a recidivist, meaning he has two prior convictions for violent crimes and should be eligible for stricter sentencing.

Raleigh County Circuit Court Judge H.L. Kirkpatrick ruled Miller is a recidivist. He ordered Miller to serve a life sentence with mercy, meaning Miller can apply for parole after 15 years.