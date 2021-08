BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A shooting on Thursday afternoon in Beckley left one man injured, and not much is known about the suspect at this time.

Beckley Police Department said they responded to a shooting that happened around 3 p.m. on Nebraska Avenue. One man was left with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say a white passenger car was seen leaving the scene of the incident.

Anyone with any information regarding this shooting is asked to contact the Beckley Police Department at (304) 256-1720.