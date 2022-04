AVONDALE, WV (WVNS) — An early morning shooting leaves one person in critical condition in McDowell County.

According to James Muncy with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Department, the shooting occurred at 2 A.M. on Saturday, April 2, 2022 on Mountaineer Highway in Avondale. Sheriff Muncy said one person was injured and was flown to a hospital where they remain in critical condition.

This shooting is still under investigation. Stick with 59News as the story continues to develop.