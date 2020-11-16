Shop with a Cop held in Wyoming County with COVID-19 restrictions

PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS)– The Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department does their part in helping kids celebrate Christmas. The annual shop with a cop is still scheduled for December. Chief Deputy Sheriff Bradley Ellison said instead of going to the stores with kids, they will personally deliver the gifts to the children’s home.

He said he loves getting to see their faces when they get the gifts.

“It’s fun. You know these officers love taking the gifts and being with the kids and in the past watching them pick out their gifts, it’s a blessing to that officer also to know that he is doing something for the kids that might not have a chance to have a good Christmas,” Ellison said.

Kids this year will be filling out a list of 10 gifts they want.