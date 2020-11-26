Shoppers hit the stores ahead of Thanksgiving

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Holiday shopping is off to a strong start as evident of the shoppers at Kohl’s in Beckley. Shoppers passed in and out of Kohl’s, bags in hand, and faces covered.

Kohl’s Manager Shaun Hubbard, said he still anticipated shoppers coming out to the stores this year. He said, while they came out, Kohl’s shoppers changed their usual behavior.

“People shopped early this year, we’re seeing a lot of people shopping ahead of the holiday , lots of folks. Our Black Friday launched on Sunday so we’re seeing a lot of traffic earlier than we have in the past,” said Hubbard.

And some of those shoppers told 59News they are heading out just to get a change in scenery. For shopper Brittany, this shopping trip was a mini vacation.



“We left our kids home with the husbands so that we could come out and have a little bit of girl time and shop for some holiday pajamas,” said Brittany.

While shoppers like Brittany chose to shop in store, others are choosing a more socially distant option. Hubbard said in preparation for the online sales portion, they store implemented a new drive up option.



“There’s definitely a lot of people shopping online, we’ve got our new drive up pickup which a lot of customers are taking advantage of. So we’re seeing a lot of folks in both places, a lot of folks in store and a lot of folks shopping on line as well,” said Hubbard.

Hubbard said Kohl’s is being sanitized constantly. He said the checkout areas are sanitized after each customer and the baskets are being cleaned.