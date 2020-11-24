Shoppers preparing for Black Friday

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Black Friday is just a few days away and that means people are getting ready for some holiday shopping. With the pandemic still going on, many stores are extending their Black Friday deals to avoid large crowds.

59 News spoke with shoppers like Melissa Kirkham, Franchesca Blankenship, and Nick Foust about their plans for this annual tradition. We wanted to know if they were going to take on the lines or stay at home this year.

“No, I never go Black Friday shopping. I always stay home and shop online and just sit in the comfort of my pj’s,” Kirkham said.

“Me and my girlfriend are going to be ready Thursday evening, we are going to be hitting the stores. We will be in line wearing our masks,” Blankenship said.

“I don’t think people are taking it seriously enough. I don’t like everyone going out and possibly spreading it, we’re trying to get ride of this pandemic and people aren’t really doing their part to do that so I’m going to do my part,” Foust said.

Many stores are encouraging shoppers to use curbside pick up, or shop online to limit the number of people in the stores.