Short foot pursuit leads to drug and firearm discovery in McDowell County

HAVACO, WV (WVNS) — A man is facing drug charges after reportedly leading deputies on a short chase in McDowell County.

On Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021 deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop someone in the Havaco area of McDowell County. After, Kobe Brown, 22, of Havaco, WV left the scene.

Deputies told 59News after the chase ended, deputies found a quantity of illegal drugs and firearms in Brown’s possession.

Kobe Brown was charged with Fleeing on foot, Obstructing an Officer, Possession with Intent to Deliver a schedule I controlled substance, Possession with intent to deliver a schedule II controlled substance 2 counts, Possession with intent to deliver a schedule III controlled substance, and Possession of a firearm while in commission of a Felony.

Brown was arraigned before Magistrate Richard VanDyke where a $97,000 bond was set. He was then transported to the Southwestern Regional Jail where he will await trial.