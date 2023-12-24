Tonight, it will be a great night to enjoy your Christmas Eve with clear skies to start and a light southeast breeze. It will be a chilly night with temperatures dropping into the 40s so make sure to have a warm plate of cookies for Santa. We’ll only see clouds build for your Christmas Day morning, perfect for anyone wishing to attend midnight mass.

Christmas Day begins with a dry morning, enough time to try out any cool outdoor-themed presents. However, the second half looks wet as a line of showers moves in. It will be a breezy afternoon, with wind gusts between 25 to 35 mph a good bet at times, so hunker down the holiday decorations before Monday afternoon.

Kwanzaa looks wet and gloomy as a low pressure system moves off to the northeast. For anyone traveling back home, expect some slick travel and reduced visibility with any of the heavier showers. Temperatures remain in the 50s for Tuesday as showers continue into your Wednesday.

Wednesday looks slick to begin the morning commute so keep the umbrellas on standby. As those showers move off to the east, we’ll see several breaks develop as we move into the afternoon. Cloudy skies and ongoing showers will keep our temperatures in the 40s.

Thursday will start the transition from rain to snow flurries as colder air is introduced. Some fine tuning is still needed for your Thursday, but accumulations of any kind look to be held primarily to the mountains. After a near freezing start in the morning, temperatures will try to rebound back near 40 degrees.

Friday continues to see lingering snow shower chances through the lowlands and the mountains. Mostly cloudy and colder temperatures for your Friday as temperatures drop into the 30s.

Saturday sees the clouds begin to break apart a high pressure arrives. Some lingering snow showers across the mountains in the morning before they break apart in the afternoon. It’ another cold day with afternoon highs in the 30s.

New Year’s Eve brings in the sunshine and mostly clear skies. Don’t expect much of a warmup for your Sunday as temperatures remain gridlocked in the 30s. Combined with a westerly wind, it will feel much colder than it does so keep the jackets on standby.

In your extended forecast, high pressure looks to keep us dry for the remainder of next weekend and into the start of next week as well. This will hopefully allow many to enjoy their New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day plans! Temperatures will be on the chilly side to begin 2024 with them in the 40s and 30s.

TONIGHT

Clear start. Clouds build overnight. Lows in the low 40s.

CHRISTMAS DAY

Dry AM. PM showers arrive. Highs in the 50s.

KWANZAA

Overcast skies. Rain. Highs in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY

AM showers. PM breaks. Highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY

Rain and snow showers possible. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 30s.

FRIDAY

Lingering snow showers. Cold. Highs in the 30s.

SATURDAY

Clouds break apart. Remaining cold. Highs in the 30s.

NEW YEAR’S EVE

Mostly sunny. Dry overnight. Highs in the 30s.

NEW YEAR’S DAY

More sunshine. More dry time. Highs in the 40s.

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny. Still chilly. Highs in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY

Partly sunny. Remaining dry. Highs in the 30s.