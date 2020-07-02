Shuttered West Virginia hospital reopens as temporary ER

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia University Health System has temporarily reopened portions of a hospital shut down by its former owner.

News outlets report WVU Medicine held a ceremony Tuesday at Fairmont Medical Center. The hospital will be WVU Medicine’s temporary home in Marion County until it constructs another facility a couple of miles away within a few years. Fairmont Medical Center will serve as an emergency department with 12 emergency beds and 10 inpatient beds.

Former owner Alecto Healthcare closed the medical center in March, saying it had lost $19 million over three years and could not find a suitable buyer.