Sides in major opioid trial rest, await judge’s ruling

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — People on both sides of the massive opioid lawsuit exited the federal courthouse in Charleston with little to say. It is the final day of closing arguments in the lawsuit filed by the City of Huntington and Cabell County over the opioid epidemic.

They argue that drug distributors Mckesson, Cardinal Health and AmerisourceBergen, irresponsibly dumped tens of millions of opioid pills in West Virginia.

“You know, Huntington, Cabell County were, along with many parts of our state, experienced and are experiencing a tsunami from the opioid epidemic. It will be up to the judge, what the outcome in this case is,” said Mike Woelfel, Co-counsel for Cabell County.

“While it is ultimately up to the judge to decide, the City of Huntington and Cabell County are hoping for approximately 2-point-5 billion dollars in abatement, to deal with the costs of the opioid epidemic,” said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.

Attorneys for the three defendants were not talking outside of the courthouse. But inside, they were laying the blame on doctors and pharmacies for the glut of opioids that flooded the Mountain State.

An attorney for Cardinal Health said quote: “There’s no way Cardinal Health caused the volume of opioids in the market… we never see a prescription, your honor. We have no way of knowing if the prescription goes to a terminal patient or a coal miner.”

There is no jury in this case. The judge could take several weeks to issue his ruling.