MULLENS, WV (WVNS) – Jerome Anderson was born on October 9, 1953, in the city of Mullens, where the dogwoods grow.

Anderson grew up playing basketball and had sights on the big leagues. Anderson played college basketball at the famed West Virginia University.

After college, Anderson was selected in the third round of the 1975 NBA draft by the Boston Celtics. He was also selected in the seventh round of the 1975 ABA draft by the San Diego Sails.

Now, 47 years later, Anderson’s legacy is returning home to where it all began.

Family, friends and teammates all gathered in the city of Mullens where a sign is dedicated to the famed basketball player.

Anderson wasn’t just a big name in the state of West Virginia.

“He went on to play in Sweden he was a player there and also coached. He also won a championship while he was over in Sweden,” said Cynthia Anderson, Jerome’s sister.

Cynthia Anderson had some encouraging words to say about the importance of remembering her brother and his legacy.

“Have dreams, it can happen. If you are dedicated, humble and kind to people, it can happen,” Cynthia said. “Always dream big, always.”