Signage officially removed from Stonewall Jackson Middle School

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Crews officially removed the remainder of the signage from Stonewall Jackson Middle School on Wednesday night.

Just one day after the Kanawha County School board unanimously decided to change the name of the school, the name was removed from the sign out front and the school message board. The rest was taken down on Wednesday.

WOWK 13 News/Elbert Mosley

The school board voted to rename the school due to Jackson’s ties to the confederacy and slavery.

A new name has not yet been determined, but the district said that a decision will be made before the 2020 school year begins.