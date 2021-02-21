Update: Missing WV couple found safe

Photo courtesy of Brianna Barkley

UPDATE: According to a family member, the missing couple has been located!

The family member states the couple was found in South Carolina. They said William Barkley was taken to a hospital to get checked out.

WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A Silver Alert has been issued for two people missing in West Virginia.

Sandra Barkley, 77, and William Barkley, 79, are missing from Wyoming County and were last seen Sunday.

They are believed to be possibly driving a green 1997 Ford van with a WV registration 55U815. It is believed they may be traveling toward Florida.

  • Photo courtesy of Tia Barkley
  • Photo courtesy of Tia Barkley
  • Photo courtesy of Tara Champagne Barkley Blankenship
  • Photo courtesy of Tara Champagne Barkley Blankenship

If you have seen either of these two or might know where they are, please call 9-1-1.

