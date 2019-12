ATHENS, WV (WVNS) — Have a holly jolly Christmas and join good company singing along to some holiday classics.

Concord University invites you to their Holiday sing-along Thursday, December 5, 2019. The event will be held in the main auditorium of the Fine Arts Center on campus.

The ConChords and collegiate singers will be decking the halls with these beloved carols.

So, if you need a little Christmas, the sing-along begins at 7p.m. Everyone is invited and there is no charge for admission.