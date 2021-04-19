Single car accident in Nicholas County turns fatal

SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A single car accident on Route 55 in Nicholas County turns fatal after a car rolled into a river.

On Saturday, April 17, 2021 Amanda Bragg, 40, of Camden-on-Gauley, was driving west on Route 55 in the direction of Craigsville when she lost control of her vehicle. After going over the guardrail, Nicholas County Sheriff’s Deputies said the vehicle then rolled several times before landing in a nearby river.

Bragg was found dead in the driver’s seat of the vehicle underwater.

The incident is currently under investigation by deputies with the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department.

